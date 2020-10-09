1 in 5 Arkansans struggle with hunger: How you can help

September is Hunger Action Month – a month to spread the word and take action on the hunger crisis in America.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In Arkansas alone, over 679,000 people may face hunger this year, many for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

September is Hunger Action Month – a month to spread the word and take action on the hunger crisis in America.

The Arkansas Foodbank is working throughout September to highlight the hunger issues in our state and offer ways for people to help.

Harvest Week (September 7-12) | “Harvest Night” is the foodbank's annual marquee event for Hunger Action Month. With consideration to current COVID-19 safety precautions, this year’s event is now a week-long celebration: Harvest Week, presented by Riceland Foods. The week is packed with activities for the whole family with partners such as Museum of Discovery and Stone’s Throw Brewing. You can find a list of all of the activities here.

Hunger Action Day (September 10) | Hunger Action Day, which is the 2nd Thursday in September (September 10th), is a day where efforts across the country are focused for greater impact. Advocate. Educate. Volunteer. Donate. Everyone has a role to play in ending hunger. Don’t forget to wear orange!

Hunger Week with Big Orange (September 14-20) | All week long, Big Orange will be selling items highlighting the color of Hunger Action Month: ORANGE! Dine-in or take out at both locations to support the cause. By purchasing each of these items, you’ll help provide food for 10 meals for those in need: Sweet Potato Fries, Kennebec Chip Buckets with Chipotle Sauce, Big Orange Queso and their special Velvet Orange Cocktail (in store only.)

Loblolly Pumpkin Cheesecake Flavor! (September 14-October 31) | Loblolly will launch their Pumpkin Cheesecake flavor with proceeds benefiting Arkansas Foodbank on Monday, September 14th and will run through October 31st.

Rice Day (September 22, 1pm) | September is also National Rice Month. Arkansas is the largest rice-growing state in the nation, producing nearly 9 billion pounds annually. A celebration will be held at the Arkansas Foodbank warehouse on September 22nd as the Arkansas rice industry makes a large donation to help feed hungry Arkansans.

Food For Kids Pack-a-thon (September 25 & 26) | During this two-day event at the Arkansas Foodbank warehouse, volunteers will pack over 2,700 kits for the Backpack Program. These kits, filled with nutritious kid-friendly food, will be distributed to schools across the foodbank's service area and sent home with students on weekends. Visit arkansasfoodbank.org to register. There are a limited number of spots to ensure social distancing.