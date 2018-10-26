Veteran education benefits help veterans pay for college, but sometimes they run into other obstacles.

One Arkansas veteran planning to head back to school says he couldn't, because of his G.P.A.

So, he reached out to thv11 with his concerns. Tonight, 11 Listens finds out what options are available to help veterans looking to achieve academic success.

Alan Burks has served over 30 years in the marines. He recently retired and decided to go back to school.

"I want to continue to get my degree in computer information that I’ve started,” said Burks.

The VA would pay for Burks to obtain his degree, but to his surprise he was denied admission to U-A Little Rock, not once but twice.

"I was denied due to my G.P.A. not being a 2.0," said Burks.

Burks recently completed 26 hours at Dallas Baptist University, obtaining a G.P.A. above 2.0, but the courses he took 30 years ago prevented him from meeting U-A Little Rock’s cumulative GPA requirement for transfer students.

It's been an obstacle in his attempt to try and further his education.

“I’ve showed that' I’ve changed and getting a passing grade and it's what I want to do," said Burks.

Kathy Olivero, the director of military student success at U-A Little Rock said it's unfortunate but certainly not uncommon for anyone to be denied for this reason.

"The GPA that they earned back then impact them now,” said Olivero, “but we do have an appeals process and that's the important thing because we understand that we're not the same people we were."

If the appeal isn't successful there are still other options.

"They can go to a two-year community college in order to bring their G.P.A. up,” said Olivero, “or they can participate in the veterans upward bound."

The upward bound program provides preparation for the act test. But if a student's G.P.A. is below a 2.0, they'll need to get a high ACT score to be admitted.

Burks did file an appeal, and recently got accepted, but says it's been a frustrating process.

If you have any more questions about enrollment at U-A Little Rock, you can visit the university's website.

If you need help from 11 Listens, reach out through email or social media.

© 2018 KTHV