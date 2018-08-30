11 Listens after a post from one of our reporters prompted some interesting dialogue on social media.

The topic: truck drivers clogging up the fast lane on I-40.

One of THV11's reporters was riding in a car on I-40 and snapped a photo of a familiar scene: two tractor trailers riding side-by-side. The commentary: "Arkansas would have much happier travelers if they actually enforced the 18-wheelers riding in the fast lane on I-40.

It prompted a healthy dialogue, so we decided to dig further.

"It's not a very relaxed drive for sure. You have to be on your toes the whole time,” said Cathie Trider, a commuter from Austin on the way to Charlottesville.

The people we spoke to passing through Lonoke on I-40 shared a lot of the same sentiments as the Twitter followers.

"I think truckers should have to stay in the right lane, especially if it's a two lane highway, or something along those lines,” said fellow commuter, Michael Trease.

On Facebook though, the majority of comments came from truck drivers, saying 'you don't know how bad we've got it.'

"We're out there to do our jobs. Just please be patient and be understanding if you are trapped behind that truck for just a few minutes out of your day,” explained 28-year truck driving veteran, Loren Hatfield.

He said one reason it may take trucks time to pass one another, is because they're 'governed' at certain speeds.

"The governing of the trucks, that just means that the company has a certain speed limit that the truck is set at. It's done for various reasons. Lots of times it's fuel savings, it's money. It's also for safety reasons."

As a reminder, it's illegal for anyone to ride the fast lane. It should be for passing only. And be careful when weaving in-and-out of trucks.

"They really don't understand, when we're rolling down the freeway at highway speeds, it can take almost two football field-lengths to come to a complete stop,” Hatfield explained. “When you pass that truck and you come over, if you were to slam your brakes on, you're absolutely taking your life in your own hands. We ask you please don't do that."

What everyone seems to agree on: they'd like to see a third lane added to I-40. The highway transportation department says 'you never know.’

"You need a third lane really. At least a third lane. Maybe two lanes,” Gary Trider told us.

"We need the funding for the infrastructure. We need to widen that to three lanes at least in each direction,” Hatfield said finally.

Whether you're a truck driver, or even riding in a passenger vehicle, it sounds like we could all use a lesson in sharing the road.

Ever get stuck behind an 18-wheeler for miles on end? pic.twitter.com/gbY6kHAm9q — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) August 30, 2018

