11 listens after a Conway property owner said he made multiple calls to get furniture and tree limbs picked up, but to no avail. However, things took a turn when we went to the city for answers.

Photos of a chair on the side of Polk Street and recliner in the middle of the road came into the THV11 newsroom from Allen Shaver, along with an email, stating he's called the street department three times, but "nothing was done about it."

He added that he was referred to Conway Code of Enforcement, but when we called, Missy Schrag with Code Enforcement said they weren't aware of it.

“Normally, if it's there, we hear about it immediately, they call and report it," said Schrag.

Schrag said these types of issues are typically addressed within 24 hours, and it was, shortly after we called.

"We confirmed that, and picked it up, and took it to the sanitation department,” said Schrag.

Shaver also wanted know why the city hadn't picked up tree limbs from 3 of his property locations in months.

"We do get a lot of calls,” said Whitney Reuschling with the Department of Sanitation. “Sometimes from commercial properties that are like apartments or duplexes and the city of Conway, the Department of Sanitation does not provide yard waste services to commercial properties."

It is however, a complimentary service to Conway residents.

As THV11 worked to address Mr. Shaver's concerns, Kenny McCollum, Director of Building Permits and Inspections had some of his own, when he came across another Shaver property on Robins Street.

"I noticed this grass being tall on the curb and I thought ‘whoa.’ It brought it to my attention," said McCollum.

That's when things took a turn. McCollum began knocking on doors, issuing warning notices on the Shaver Properties. He said tenants were happy to see him.

"He said he was glad we were out here because he's called him 3 times or more about the yard already this year," said McCollum.

McCollum said this isn't the first time they've had to address the grass and weeds on Shaver Properties, along with other issues pertaining to construction.

Shaver has also received violations on four other properties at Harkrider, Polk, Robins and Locust streets.

"in those pictures that i showed you, you can see how he pushed that over there against the city drainage so that debris is falling in that, going into lake Conway," said McCollum.

He said he just wants to keep the city clean, and if property owners like Shaver don't comply, they'll clean it up and hand them the bill. If they don't pay it, McCollum said they'll put a lien on the property.

THV11 reached out to Allen Shaver multiple times but received no response.

