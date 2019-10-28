LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We’ve all seen work crews throughout our neighborhoods spraying chemicals. But have you ever wondered what’s actually in those chemicals? It got one viewer asking questions. He turned to us and tonight, 11 Listens.

As seasons change, so does our vegetation. An observation in the backyard of one our viewers sparked questions.

He wrote and said, “Entergy is authorizing contractors to use poisonous brush killer in residential areas. They are spraying large areas of it close to homes. Hasn’t this weed killer been proven to be a carcinogen?”

A carcinogen, meaning, a cancer-causing substance.

When we reached out to Entergy, they confirmed that the mixture they use is safe. The mixture being used in the East End area of this homeowner has been shared with us. Here is the breakdown:

USA/ENTERGY MIXTURE

UPLAND MIX

Per 100 gallons of water

Roundup Pro: 4%

Arsenal AC: 0.50%

Milestone: 5 OZ

Sunrise/Surfactant: 0.50%

Escort: 2 OZ

These are the amounts of Roundup Pro, Arsenal, Milestone, Sunrise and Escort in the mixture being used to treat the ground.

In a statement, an Entergy spokesperson said, “Managing vegetation growth around electric lines and infrastructure is critical to maintaining the reliability of service. The group responsible for this work uses herbicide in some areas to control woody, tall-growing tree and vine species. Large mowing equipment is not selective and cuts everything, which actually encourages growth of the woody species long-term.

Selective herbicide applications target woody brush only and encourage the growth of annuals and perennials which are more conducive to our rights-of-way and actually promote species diversity and wildlife. In addition to helping maintain reliability, the use of herbicides is cost-effective for our customers.”

It’s important to note Entergy said the contractors performing this work are trained in Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations and all work is performed to EPA and Department of Agriculture standards.

