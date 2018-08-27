HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - Auxiliary lights are pretty common among motorcycle enthusiasts, but one man in Hot Springs said he was pulled over for riding with the lights on at night.

Now, he wants clarification about an Arkansas law pertaining to neon under-glow lighting.

Tonight, THV’s 11 Listens got answers.

Troy Mathis and his wife have been riding his bike around town for years and enjoy the aesthetic appeal.

"It's a pretty bike and when I glow it up it's really pretty. You get a lot of compliments on it," Mathis said.

At night, it's not only eye-catching but also a safety feature for Mathis by increasing visibility on the road.

The neon lights, however, quickly caught the attention of a Hot Springs police officer.

“The officer got out, very polite and told me, ‘The reason I’m pulling you over is because you can't run your lights while you’re riding your bike,’” Mathis said. “And my first response was, ‘What?’”

Mathis said he complied and turned them off, but became curious about the law, since he'd never been pulled over for his lights before.

In Arkansas, neon under-glow lighting is legal, but there are restrictions.

As long as the vehicle is parked, the under-glow lighting isn't a problem.

It's a law Corporal Joey Williams with Hot Springs police said they've enforced since it hit the books in 2010.

“Now, whether that lighting is on the side or where ever else on the motorcycle, if it can be seen from the front, we interpret that to be a violation of the law," Corporal Williams said.

Mathis, however, said when he was pulled over, the officer came from behind.

“It wasn't like I was coming straight at him,” Mathis said. “He pulled out of a parking lot, followed me down the road, then prompted the stop and informed me that I couldn't ride with my lights on."

He questions if the law is being properly enforced since the officer wasn't driving towards him to determine if his lights were visible from the front.

While Corporal Williams said he can't comment on this particular night.

“An officer has that discretion if he wants to stop a vehicle and make contact with him for a violation of that law, but we aren't out writing a bunch of tickets,” Corporal Williams said.

Mathis didn't receive a ticket but said he's not so sure that other bikers won't, especially when they head to Hot Springs for the annual motorcycle rally.

“My biggest concern is we have vendors that come here,” Mathis said. “They install lights on these motorcycles. People pay good money to have lights installed on their motorcycles."

Police said neon under-glow lights haven't been a major issue and encourage all motorists to always check state laws when visiting to avoid potential warnings and penalties.

“We understand driving the road it can be dangerous we want everybody to be safe, but we also want everybody to follow the law," Corporal Williams said.

