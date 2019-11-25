LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When you hear the word Botox, you probably think of women in search of their fountain of youth. But when one of our viewers heard their dentist office was offering it for pain, they turned to us to ask if it’s safe.

It was this text message that sparked a THV11 viewer’s curiosity.

It said, “We have Botox & dermal fillers! AND BOTOX for TMJ PAIN too!”

While Botox is most commonly known as a cosmetic procedure to remove wrinkles and provide a more youthful appearance, Botox and fillers can be more than just skin deep—in fact, it can actually offer pain relief for a lot of patients.

Dr. DJ Dailey of Smile Dailey in Little Rock is not the dentist that sent the text message, but he has been providing Botox services for years. And he says it’s totally safe.

“Our patients come to see us for the ability to help them with their chewing muscles, and those muscles can be overactive due to a tendency of clenching or grinding of their teeth. And the Botox could actually help to relax those muscles to reduce jaw tension and headaches.”

Dental regulations vary state-by-state.

The Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners have not created guidance or regulations for restorative and cosmetic dentistry procedures relating to licensed dentists.

Any dentist can perform these procedures in the state as long as they complete a course of training from either a dental institution approved by the Commission on Dental Accreditation of the American Dental Association or a continuing education course on these topics:

Consulting with and assessing patients for the use of Botox and dermal fillers;

Uses and contraindications for these treatments;

Safety and risks associated with botulinum toxins and injectable dermal filler treatments;

How to prepare and administer the products for the best results;

How to use dermal fillers to augment and conclude esthetic dental treatment;

Using botulinum toxin to treat disorders of the temporomandibular joint and teeth grinding;

How to recognize and manage adverse reactions and treat potential complications;

How to evaluate the patient for the best outcomes, both therapeutic and esthetic;

How to incorporate Botox and dermal fillers into dental and esthetic treatment plans;

Hands-on training on live patients, including diagnosing, planning treatments, dosing and administering Botox and dermal fillers





