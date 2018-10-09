LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Rough potholes and worn pavements are hard to miss for motorists driving around Little Rock.

It's why one viewer expressed her concerns about three frequently traveled roads in town.

11 Listens found out if the city is working to make these particular streets a little smoother.

In an email, Susan Foster said she was surprised by the road conditions of Bowman, Chenal Parkway and Markham. She asked if the city has plans to resurface them.

Public Works Director, Jon Honeywell said a 2012 sales tax provided funding to create a resurfacing program, but it's still an expensive undertaking. Within the first three years, he said they spent 21 million dollars resurfacing over 153 miles of road. Then, another 7 and a half million from 2016 to 2018.

“Chenal Parkway, we've done over 5 miles of resurfacing on it. On Markh,am we've done over 3 miles of resurfacing for its entire length," said Honeywell. Honeywell said there's no scheduled time to resurface the entire length of these streets. as for bowman, residents can put in requests to fix potholes, but there aren't any major resurfacing plans in the works just yet. "We are looking at Bowman Road as a whole at least south of Kanis where it's unimproved of working on funding not in the next three years, but after that of trying to do a program to start rebuilding that road," said Honeywell.

He said they also rely on citizens turning in either requests through 311, emails or project infrastructure request forms on the city's website.

