DUMAS, Ark. — When you have questions, 11 listens.

One of our viewers asked us about Dumas High School Coach Max Pennington, who was suspended by the school board after sending a racist text message to a parent.

He was suspended for 100 days without pay, so why is he set to come back after next week?

According to school board chair Buddy Hudson, the board made that suspension last for 100 calendar days, not 100 work days.

That makes the suspension end in early October instead of early November.

If you have any questions about something in your community, you can contact us on social media or send an email to 11listens@thv11.com.

RELATED: Arkansas high school football coach under fire after sending racist text message

RELATED: Dozens gather in support of Dumas High School coach who sent racist text message