Planned power outage near Thanksgiving canceled after customer asks THV11 for help

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As Thanksgiving Day approaches, some of you are cleaning the house and preparing the turkey. The last thing you need to worry about is your power being shut off for the day.

Well, Entergy Arkansas has planned outages on Tuesday, which could put a wrench in your to-do list.

Janet Friday called us afraid for her Thanksgiving dinner when she found out her power would be turned off all day. We heard her complaints and made some calls to Entergy and the Arkansas Public Service Commission.

The planned outage was to work on a nearby school. Entergy telling THV11 some outages are planned so as to cause the least inconvenience.

Janet disagrees, saying that an outage the week of Thanksgiving is actually a big inconvenience to the community.

"They've got to do it. When school's not out, so it doesn't matter all the hundreds or thousands of people... it doesn't matter," said Janet about her phone call with an Entergy employee.

After THV11 made calls to Entergy and the Public Service Commission, just a couple hours later the planned outage was canceled and rescheduled for a later date.

Entergy told us it was found that this planned outage near Twin Lakes was not urgent and they could do it another time.

"In light of the fact that it is Thanksgiving week, we have decided we will reschedule that work for next week. We apologize for any confusion and we will be sure to advise those customers of the rescheduling," said Brandi Hinkle, an Entergy spokesperson.

But there are other planned outages for Tuesday. Power will be shut off around the Mabelvale/Chicot Road area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to road work.

And another down near Malvern that will be one from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Janet was excited her power would not be cut off and thanked THV11 for the help.