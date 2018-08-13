LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A lifesaving injection device to treat severe asthma attacks and allergic reactions isn't available.

There's a national EpiPen shortage and it's a concern, especially for kids who need this heading back to school. So, what should parents do if they can't get their hands on the allergy medication? 11 Listens went to get answers.

The Federal Drug Administration announced a shortage of the generic and brand name EpiPen devices back in May, due to manufacturing delays. The devices deliver the lifesaving drug Epinephrine in the event of a serious allergic reaction.

Now, local pharmacies like Cornerstone said they're completely out. “We check every single day we're checking all of our wholesalers and speaking with our patients to make sure they know we're doing everything and most of all to make sure that they're getting all their medications,” said Dr. Kyleigh Stout.

Sometimes that means sending them to another pharmacy. Fortunately, Dr. Stout said they've been able to find a solution for all their patients. "All the pharmacists I've talked to they're facing it. It's been a joint effort for all the pharmacies and all the pharmacist here in Arkansas to be able to serve our patients adequately," said Dr. Stout.

Pharmacists and allergy specialists are directing patients to another alternative: the Auvi q auto-injector. But insurance coverage is sometimes an issue. Dr. Melissa Graham at Advanced Allergy and Asthma said government supplemented insurance plans might not have it on their formulary. "You can request that the physician fill out a prior authorization with the insurance company so that will cover the device that can be found," said Dr. Graham.

And although the EpiPen has a 12-month expiration date, Dr. Graham said it's still a safe option. "If you happen to have a device and you need it, you should still you use it, it won't harm you it can save your life,” she added. While access to the EpiPen varies across the country, there's still no definitive answer as to when this shortage will be resolved.

But the FDA is keeping a close watch. "It's very dangerous for patients who have anaphylaxis because it's a life-threatening allergy, so they've been helping to urge the manufacturer to try to correct it," said Dr. Graham.

