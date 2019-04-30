Food trucks have become wildly popular, delivering a variety of cuisine on wheels.

A THV11 viewer wanted to know: “Does mobility come at the expense of food safety?” 11Listens took that question straight to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Sherri Woodus, retail food section chief for ADH, and her team of inspectors have been closely involved in the food truck boom.

“We treat them just like any other restaurant food service establishment,” Woodus said of mobile eateries. “We do the same inspections. We require the same standards and they follow the same regulations. The only difference is they're mobile.”

Inspectors look for an entire checklist of things, including where the food comes from, preparation methods safe handling, food temperature, and more.

Food from the Heart, a truck operated by Arkansas Heart Hospital, packs the sinks, refrigerators, hot water heater, and other tools critical for a commercial kitchen into a tight space.

“We're looking to make sure things are labeled and dated, said Casey Atwood, the hospital’s director of culinary services.

“We're making sure the employees are washing their hands properly and using proper sanitation techniques.”

The truck also has a valid permit posted outside -- something Woodus says you should be able to find easily anywhere you eat.

But grabbing food from a truck comes with a view few brick and mortars can offer – a window into the entire process.

“Most food trucks are unlike restaurants,” Woodus said.

“You can look and see the kitchen. You walk up to that window and you see the whole operation. It should be clean, should be something you'd like to see”

