LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As everyone enjoys their last days of summer, people are going to parties, taking trips and attending events well into the night.

It got one viewer asking about how late minors should be out and if rules are any different during the summer.

A viewer asked: How late are people under the age of 18 allowed to stay out in Little Rock? Is there any kind of different rule for the summertime?

When we asked the Little Rock Police Department, they directed us to Little Rock City Ordinance 16,564.

RELATED: Is it legal for police to stop traffic in front of churches? | 11 Listens

Under Section 17.5-24, it’s against the law for any minor to be on the street, sidewalks, parks, playgrounds, public places and vacant lots or operate or ride in any vehicle or bicycle between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

This ordinance is in effect year-round and doesn't change during the summer.

If someone under the age of 18 is found breaking this law, they could face penalties including arrest, suspension, probation, or conditions determined by a judge.

However, there are exceptions to the curfew.

If a minor is with a parent or if the minor is employed and returning home from work they’re in the clear for a period of 45 minutes.

If they are returning home from a supervised activity, running an errand for a parent, on a trip or leaving home in the case of an emergency.

Click here to find the city’s code of ordinances.

If you remember when you have a question about something where you live, we want to hear from you. Let us know! E-mail us at 11listens@thv11.com or reach out to Marlisa Goldsmith on Facebook or Twitter.