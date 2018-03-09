LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Trash, recycling and yard waste is collected in neighborhoods every week.

But, depending on where you place them you could be breaking the law.

11 Listens got answers after a Little Rock resident noticed several garbage cans blocking sidewalks prompting us to look into the matter.

In the 3200 block of Kavanaugh, you can see trash and recycling cans sitting in the middle of the sidewalk, forcing pedestrians to step off the curb, and into the street to get around them. It appears to be a common occurrence in other areas as well.

Along Cantrell, it's not just garbage cans blocking sidewalks, but also large amounts of tree limbs. Some feel it's a safety risk that causes a problem for cyclists and the disabled. It's also an obstacle for parents walking their kids to school.

“You do have to go around them, and we actually walk to school every day. So, I see some of it," said Lisa Piechocki.

The City of Little Rock declares the act as a nuisance and released this statement when we reached out for comment:

"Residents should not block pedestrian access with garbage or recycling containers. the city of little rock does have city code provisions that address impeding pedestrian access with solid waste containers and the City of Little Rock does actively review any specific locations where issues are noted.”

The city added that residents can call 311 to report a location or request assistance in finding a suitable location to place their solid waste containers.

The city said it currently tags carts to ask to have them moved out of the right of way after service. So far, they haven't had to issue a citation or fine.

If you have a question or concern about something, send us an email to 11listens@thv11.com

© 2018 KTHV