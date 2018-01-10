NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Next year, North Little Rock’s newest luxury apartment complex is set to welcome its first residents, which means added traffic in the area.

But some in the Lakewood community is already anticipating issues.

11 Listens found out what's being done to prepare for the influx of traffic. The Pointe North Hills Apartments, near Interstate 40 and North Hills Boulevard is in phase one of development, with nearly one thousand luxury apartment homes being built. But some are curious to know what will happen with traffic once it's completed?

"I think it's a good question to ask and it's one we have an answer for," said Nathan Hamilton, spokesperson for the city of North Little Rock. Hamilton said for the past year the planning commission has conducted environmental and traffic studies. “And what that has shown us is that there will be an increase in traffic enough so, that it's going to warrant a traffic light being put right here at this location," said Hamilton.

But residents traveling along North Hills Boulevard may not see the traffic light turn on right away once it is installed.

“Right now, we don't think phase one is going to warrant enough traffic for the traffic light but we're going to build it right now and then turn it on when we need it,” said Hamilton. Some also question whether one entrance will be enough, but there's a plan for that too. “There's going to be another exit for the apartments on the back side that will connect to 67/167," he added.

The city believes the dual access, and a traffic light will alleviate any traffic congestion.

"We also think that it's going to help when they finish the I-30 crossing project. There will be some interchange improvements there that will help all the traffic in this area," said Hamilton.

The Pointe North Hills is being constructed in four phases.

