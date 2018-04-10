LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - As thousands prepare to enjoy food, fun, and games at the state fair, some question if the event has actually become safer over the years.

11 Listens went to get answers.

Arkansas State Fair prep is underway for the large crowds that are set to fill the fairgrounds, but there's also lots of time and effort spent on making this years' event even safer.

“We always try to be proactive and come up with new ideas," said Ralph Shoptaw, the state fair’s general manager. Last year there were walk through metal detectors, which organizers plan to use again.

But this year they've formed a team of first responders and law enforcement agencies to set up a command post. “And what they'll do is monitor every agency and everything that's going on in the area," said Shoptaw.

The Little Rock Police Department has also installed two cameras on the midway, along with observation towers at night to monitor the area for any suspicious activity. Organizers have also been working on a mass evacuation plan in the event of severe weather or incidents like the salt bowl scare. “It just brought our attention to it and we decided we needed to do something," said Uriel Johnson, Chief of Security.

Each year the state fair sees a crowd of between 420 to 450,000 people, so they want to be prepared for any scenario. “First thing we would do is open up all the gates and then we have people taking care of people connecting them with their children," said Johnson.

Between state fair security and local law enforcement, you can expect a team of close to 300 keeping a watchful eye each night.

“I know years ago there were lots of issues but that's kind of gone away people come out here to have fun," said Shoptaw.

