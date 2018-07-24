LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Along the corridor of Asher Avenue, from Fair Park Boulevard to Roosevelt Road, there are many businesses – from barbershops to auto repair shops. Yet there's no turning lane along the four-lane stretch of road.

“We looked at that for the potential to make alterations to the road either by improving sidewalks, adding a center turn lane,’ Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell said.

He said a study conducted 15 years ago looked at those improvements for Asher Avenue, which is a state highway. But the city and highway department decided not to move forward with any changes.

“During that study we found that there would be impacts to the adjacent properties because you would be widening the road,” Honeywell said. “The adjacent property owners weren't necessarily supportive of that impact to their properties."

Still, some have asked about crosswalks or street signs. There’s a safety concern since that area doesn’t have anything for pedestrian walking.

"With this particular location as far as crosswalks and pedestrians are concerned, because it’s a four-lane arterial street, we wouldn’t want to put in a crosswalk without some type of signalization that’s going to stop traffic for people to cross the street," Honeywell said.

Because the road is so wide, Honeywell said traffic signals in this area could cost $350,000 to $400,000.

But if a study were to show that an intersection meets certain criteria under the manual on uniform traffic control devices, the city would need to conduct a traffic study.

“We would submit that to the highway department for their review and concurrence ... Yes, this kind of infrastructure can be placed on our road. At that point it would be a discussion of how we're going to fund that,” Honeywell said.

If you are ever interested in getting crosswalks or traffic signals installed in a certain area, Honeywell says to first contact the city so they can determine if meets the criteria.

