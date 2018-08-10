LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote and as we near closer to election day, there are questions about voting districts and policies.

It started with an email from a viewer asking for a district map, concerned that some people don't know what voting district they're in. Turns out it is a common issue. Pulaski County Elections Director, Bryan Poe said during general elections, people often show up to the wrong polling location.

"It could be anywhere from several hundred to a couple thousand people that have to be directed to a different polling location," said Poe.

Voter registration cards are sent in the mail, which include your assigned precinct. The county clerk sends the information out every two years and if you change your name or move a new one is sent out immediately.

"The voting districts we have in Pulaski County we call them precincts we have 137 different ones and each one is assigned to a specific polling location on election day," said Poe.

By state law you are required to vote at your specific location on election day. But when early voting begins, you have an option to choose from nine different sites. If you can't find your voter card you can always call the county clerk or visit the clerk's website to determine your precinct and more.

"It will let you know what state legislative district you’re in what city ward you're in," said Poe. And if you can't make it out on election day, absentee voting is an option, but you must have a valid excuse. “That could be several things you're traveling out of the county or out of the state you experience an illness," said Poe.

Also, if you're thinking about wearing campaign t-shirts, buttons or any other paraphernalia don't. You're not allowed to campaign within 100 feet of the main voter entrance to the polling location.

“We want to make sure we're upholding everyone’s rights and that there’s no discomfort or intimidation occurring," said Poe. And while it varies from state to state, in Arkansas felons can vote. “Ex-felons are allowed to vote on election day assuming that they've completed their sentence, their probation paid all their fines," said Poe.

All they have to do is present evidence of that to the county clerk and who will register them to vote.

Another reminder about voter ID: You must have a photo id issued by the state of Arkansas, (which includes a driver's license passport, or concealed carry permit), the federal government or a post-secondary educational institution located in the state of Arkansas (that includes community colleges and trade schools. municipal ID's are not accepted.

