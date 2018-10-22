LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The state of Arkansas provides several veteran benefits.

One is the homestead exemption for disabled veterans.

However, a veteran in Lonoke reached out to us with confusion about the qualifications. 11 Listens got answers.

Elizabeth Spates has served in the air force for over 20 years and is considered 100 percent disabled. "Due to my injuries or illnesses that I incurred during my 20 years of service caused me to be disabled," said Spates.

In Arkansas, qualifying veterans who are disabled are exempt from all state taxes on their homestead and personal property. So, when Elizabeth bought her home three years ago, she anticipated a full property tax exemption. “In the first year, my taxes were exempt. Then, the second year I received a bill. They said that my taxes were paid, but I shouldn't have been exempt," said Spates.

Lonoke County told us she purchased the home from a veteran who was entitled to the exemption. Spates said she was told to pay it all back. This prompted her to inquire about exactly what the law entails. She reached out to THV11 for clarity.

Sue Harper, with the Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs, said they get calls about this often. “The confusion comes in when people think that it's just 100 percent, it's not," said Harper.

Harper added if veterans are 100 percent disabled, but still have future appointments, then the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs determines that their condition may improve. “If you don't have any appointments and the VA determined that you aren't going to get any better than this disability is not going to improve they call that static and then you would be 100 percent permanent and total," said Harper.

This means you would qualify for the homestead exemption. Under Arkansas code 26-3-306, veterans who have lost limbs, eyesight or are considered 100 percent total and permanently disabled are exempt from payment. Widows of service-connected veterans qualify as well.

Harper said there is a summary of benefits letter sent out every year to help veterans determine their status. “That tells you whether you're permanent or total and what your status is and that has to be presented every year to the tax collector," said Harper.

It’s important to note that you must be considered 100 percent total and permanently disabled by the first of the year to begin receiving the tax credit.

If you have a question or concern about something in your neighborhood, send us an email to 11listens@thv11.com

© 2018 KTHV