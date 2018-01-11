LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - It's the day after Halloween, which means kids are still enjoying a few of their favorite goodies.

But some of those treats can do some real damage to your child's teeth.

11 Listens to parents looking for a dental health guide. Halloween is a fun-filled day for kids as they stock up on sweets, but now that the holiday is over, Doctor Mark Murphy said parents should be especially cautious in the days to follow.

“We occasionally will see some broken teeth from hard candy," said Dr. Murphy. “A lot of children have stainless steel crowns on their back teeth and those can be pulled off by certain candies."

Dr. Murphy said it's best to avoid sticky and hard candies that can get stuck in between the teeth, making it harder to clean. “They also are touching the tooth surface for a longer period of time meaning that the bacteria are eating that candy as well and it takes a longer time for them to contact the tooth and potentially cause a cavity," the Dr. added.

So what candy will cause the least damage?

“The American Dental Association recommends chocolate as the best candy to eat if you're going to have candy because it's easier to brush off and wash away,” said Dr. Murphy.

Also, knowing when to eat the candy is key. The best time to do it is after meals. “When you have a meal that's going to stimulate your salivary flow and then if you have the candy then the saliva will help wash it away quicker," said Dr. Murphy.

And while your kids may have the urge to binge on sweets, make sure they eat in moderation and of course, practice good dental hygiene. With all the candy and sugar, it's a very good time to make sure you're brushing and flossing.

If you haven't already, don't forget to inspect your child's candy.

Also, Dr. Murphy added that if there is an injury to their permanent tooth due to candy, don't scrub it, instead place it in milk and call the dentist because they may be able to reinsert it.

