LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - One viewer said he'd seen construction signs up on I-630 and wanted to know when construction will begin on Big Rock Phase 3?

What we found will affect the 116,000 vehicles that travel the stretch daily and quite a few who live on the detours.

"We're actually getting ready to kick off this project,” said ARDOT Spokesperson, Danny Straessle. “It adds another lane in both directions on I-630 between Big Rock Interchange and University Avenue."

The cranes are in position and crews are out preparing for Phase 3 of the Big Rock Interchange project. Construction begins Monday, July 16.

"We will have some lane shifting going on. So, you may jog to the left or jog to the right, or an S curve, or something as we rebuild some of the bridges over there that cross Rodney Parham and Rock Creek,” Straessle said of what we can expect.

Another change in that area is the speed limit dropping to 50.

“It should be a straightforward and easy project. The challenge for commuters is: this is summertime. The traffic volumes are low,” explained Straessle, noting that will be a different story come next month when school is back in session. "The traffic volumes will increase. People will be rushing to school in midtown and downtown. So we want to make sure drivers know their commute won't be the same as when school let out in late spring."

A bit of good news for commuters in all this, Straessle said three lanes of traffic will be open on each side of 630 throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months. In the meantime, to help with planning, ARDOT has installed traffic cameras along the work zone.

"We would encourage folks, before they head out, when the work zone is in operation, to go to IDriveArkansas.com and look at those cameras, find out what the traffic flow is, if necessary, and there will be some challenges, you might want to consider an alternate route,” Straessle told us.

If you live along 630 and will be affected by sound barrier walls, Straessle says ARDOT should have already spoken to you.

In the past, concerns have been raised by those that live near UAMS, about parts of their property becoming right away for the project, because this phase will end at University. That will not be a problem for this project.

