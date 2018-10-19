LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Finding a job can be difficult, but it's even more of a challenge for the blind community. One viewer reached out to 11 Listens to find out what resources are available to help them find employment.

Sharon Giovinazzo is the president and CEO of World Services for the Blind in Little Rock. She lost her vision 18 years ago.

"I had no idea that there was even opportunities for people to even go to work out there," Giovinazzo said.

She was able to find help, but today there's still a number of blind or visually impaired adults who don't know where to turn. According to the American Foundation for the blind, nearly 70 percent of working-age adults reporting significant vision loss are unemployed.

"When I know how accessible information is and how I access information every day as a blind CEO it is frustrating," she said.

Giovinazzo said they get multiple calls a day from job seekers and while they may not be the first place to start, they can always lead them in the right direction.

"Here in Arkansas, it's division of services for the blind that they would reach out to and that's where they would open up a case on them and provide them with everything from computers to any assistance that they need," she said.

At WSB, people can learn independent living and job training skills. But there's also an online resource guide that’s broken down by county. Giovinazzo said while the resources are plentiful, there's still stereotypes and misconceptions that people hold. It's why the organization isn't just about educating the blind and visually impaired, but employers as well.

"We can also train to a specific employer that if they come to us and say we have this opportunity in a call center or in this business and we will design a curriculum around that," she said.

The goal is to chip away at that 70 percent unemployment rate for the blind.

World Services for the Blind assist people in Arkansas and nationwide.

