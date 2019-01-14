Questions remain over casinos in Arkansas, two months after voters approved an amendment authorizing four to be built in the state.

Some ask, "Why not my county?"

The initial proposal submitted to legalize casinos in Arkansas included several counties, but in the end, only four made it on the ballot.

"The idea of putting multiple counties into the amendment was not feasible,” Nate Steel, counsel for Driving Arkansas Forward, said. “It had to be more precise so that voters would know where these casino locations would be."

Two of the counties approved, Crittenden and Garland, simply expanded gaming at Southland Racing and Oaklawn. However, Pope and Jefferson counties were also included.



Still, some have asked why their county didn't make the cut.

“We tried to create a system that considered both population that would be sufficient to support a resort-style casino and the economic need of those counties," Steel said.

It was also narrowed down to counties that were close to existing out-of-state casinos.

“You have to be specific about where they're going to be. Otherwise, there won't be an investor that's going to build a $200 million resort with a threat that there might be another one across the street."



However, Steel said that each quadrant of the state is served under the amendment. In order to add or change the locations, there would need to be a new constitutional amendment.

"The constitution said you have to get a petition that has at least 10 percent of the voters from the last governor’s election. So, you're talking 80-90 thousand signatures in at least 15 separate counties."

Have something you want us to verify? Visit our page and comment your question here.