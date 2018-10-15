LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Dozens of states across the country are successfully using online voter registration, yet Arkansas isn't one of them.

While the deadline to register has passed, some still want to know why an online system hasn't been implemented.

11 Listens went to get answers. In order to vote, you must register first. In Arkansas, you can do so in person or by mail. There's also electronic registration at the DMV.

Still, there are some looking for an easily accessible online tool.

"It would take a change in the state constitution to implement a new system," said Chris Powell with the Secretary of State’s Office. The Arkansas constitution lays out the procedures for voter registration. Amendment 51 outlines the mail voter form that we currently have.

Right now, about 38 states have some form of online voter registration and while there are advantages, Powell said there are other things to consider.

"Some people have security concerns about allowing something like that. Election security is a big thing right now, voter id is a big thing right now, so all of those things come into play on an issue like this," he added.

There are also budget concerns, as an online system would create an additional expense. While several agencies are involved in the voter registration process, voters can form a petition to get it on the ballot or reach out to their state legislators.

“We have a legislative session coming up and they'll be looking at new legislation for all sorts of things, so you never know what's going to get introduced," said Powell.

