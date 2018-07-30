NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Homelessness is a problem that affects many communities, but not every city is equipped with shelters.

One viewer wanted to know why North Little Rock doesn't have a place for them to turn to for food and shelter. So, 11 Listens found out why.

When the scorching summer temperatures continue to climb and the heat index rises above 100 degrees, it's not uncommon for cities like North Little Rock to open cooling centers, but what about those who need a temporary place to stay?

“While we don't consider homelessness to be a problem here in North Little Rock, it's a problem to that one person who is homeless, so we recognize that," said Nathan Hamilton, the city’s communication director. Hamilton said the city has looked into homeless shelters before, but the council decided to team up with Little Rock to better address the issue. "Those economies have scaled there. We'd have to provide another building, the rent, the utilities, the staffing when all of that is already in place in Little Rock and we just don't want to reinvent the wheel," he said.

Jericho Way Resource Center opened in 2013 and is jointly funded by Little Rock and North Little Rock. Each year, Hamilton said there's a $150,000 appropriation in the city's budget to help the Little Rock homeless center provide the best services.

"We think it is the most efficient use of our taxpayer dollars in order to address this issue with compassion and efficiency,” said Hamilton. While the homeless in Little Rock often come from surrounding cities to get services, Hamilton said it's an issue North Little Rock is fully committed to.

“As a local government health and safety is something we will always take as our number one priority."

If you have a question or concern you’d like us to get answers to, send an email to 11listens@thv11.com.

© 2018 KTHV