LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - You asked and we listened. A THV11 viewer asked us to address questions about the Kiwanis Park in southwest Little Rock.

Some asked why it's parking lot gate is always closed or if the park itself is closed. 11 Listens went to get answers.

The Kiwanis Park offers a place for people to fish and play with lots of trees and paths for biking and jogging, but when the sun goes down neighbors describe a much different scene. “I've seen a lot of shootings in this area, people getting robbed," said Clevone Dixon. Dixon lives in the area. He recalled when the gate on Foster Street used to be open all the time.

“You'll see a lot of people standing in the parking lot, a lot of smoking, gang activity (different colors). You may see a fight, people shooting dice," said Dixon. This, along with other illicit activity prompted neighbors to ask the city to close the park off to cars." As the neighbors, we agreed on it a lot of people complaining about people were being loud, burning rubber, smoking weed," said Tony Armour, who lives nearby. That was four years ago.

Mark Webre, Director of Operations for Little Rock Parks and Recreation said they started with a manual gate, and when that didn't work, they tried an automatic gate. “It's been a lot of trouble. It's cost us $10,000 just to repair the damage. It's received from the people who did not like its closing and opening when it did," said Webre. Now it's a locked, fixed gate that only opens for emergencies. There's also a sign stating the park closes at 8 p.m. Still, neighbors wanted to see more lighting, cameras and police patrols.

“Parks and police have gotten together on this. Even had a camera out there for a while turned out not to be as efficient as we'd like," said Webre.

He said they've even worked to clear some of the vegetation to make it easier for police to catch people hiding behind bushes. And while some agree the gate closure has curtailed illicit activity, there are a few who want it back open.

But Dixon said he just wants to see the real issues plaguing this area addressed soon so that people can host events and enjoy the park again.

"Get it back to the point to where people want to come and have fun, bring their kids out and go fishing without having some disrespectful people around them," he added.

Now, there is another parking lot on the other side of the park for people to use. And as for the gang activity in that area, the Little Rock Police Department told us they weren't aware of this taking place.

