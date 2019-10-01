NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — You ask, we listen.

Drivers have questions about the high mast light poles along the I-30/40 interchange.

They've been de-energized for several years now. Some have asked why they've been out for so long, others want to know if there are any plans to replace them.

11 Listens went to get answers.

The City of North Little Rock said the lights were getting too expensive to repair and thieves kept stealing copper out of them. So, they've been turned off for about eight years. However, according to Nathan Hamilton with the City of North Little Rock, there’s actually no need for external lights.

"The highways are designed to be very safe just with the markings and the road signs and the reflective materials that are in the paint,” said Hamilton.

Still, the city understands that it is a concern for drivers. Hamilton said there are plans to install new lights once the I-30 crossing construction begins.

"The lights are a convenience and a comfort issue and we think that's important that's why we're going to put them into the new design for the I-30 crossing project,” said Hamilton.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission named a designer and builder earlier this week. Once complete, the I-30 project will improve traveler safety, increase capacity and enhance the transportation connection through central Arkansas.

If you have a question or concern about something, send us an email to 11listens@thv11.com