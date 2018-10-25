LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - November marks National Adoption Month, and THV11 is committed to sharing stories of children up for adoption to help them find homes.

We begin 6 weeks of stories. Stories of laughter and joy and also of tears and heartbreak. Through it all, though, these children never give up one thing: And that is hope so we’re sharing Jacob’s story.

"I want to have a family that's not mean like a nice family, a family that I can have video games and stuff," said Jacob.

It is tough to hear these words from a 13-year-old boy. Even tougher for him to say them in front of a camera. "Me and my sisters, we were supposed to be together," he said. But you, you out there watching, you're Jacob's last hope.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services told us he liked video games, so we met him at Spec Ops gaming lounge in west Little Rock. The owner is Jesse Steelman. "Jacob is a very unique individual who is full of love and excitement and shares a hobby we all have which is entertainment," said Jesse. He showed Jacob first-class treatment, shaking it up at his cereal bar.

“Okay, I'll go make it happy for ya,” said Jesse.

“Can I come watch you?” added Jacob. Four scoops of ice cream and packed with Reese's and peanut butter.

"Thank you, sir,” said Jacob.

“You're welcome," said Jesse.

And Jacob's special milk-shake is ready to go. And we learn something about Jesse Steelman too. "Yeah, I was adopted as a baby, my sister and I both were. I was born in Jonesboro and she was born in Washington state," said Jesse.

While playing games, Jacob is in heaven. Minecraft and Roblox are his favorites. “Whenever I play Roblox I start I pretend like I'm actually in the game," said Jacob. “When I play Minecraft it's like a different world." Can you guess, red is his favorite color, and science is his favorite subject.

Dorothy Ussery brought Jacob to the gaming lounge, she helps provide his specialized care. "Jacob is a very loving little boy, he has got a little sense of humor, he enjoys being around people, he loves talking," she said.

“He's such a cool kid, he's got such a big heart, and he's got a lot of dreams and is gonna be excited to see those come true," said Jesse. "He's just a kid that deserves a special chance with a forever home." Big thanks to Spec Ops for the fun afternoon.

And if you'd like more information about Jacob or any child we've featured in this segment, click here. THV11 is partnered with DHS to bring you these stories. And there is no cost to adopt a child in state foster care.

