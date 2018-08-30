LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - In Arkansas, right now, nearly 400 children are having supper without a family or a place to call home.

Those children are waiting for the call, that someone wants them, that someone will adopt them.

THV11 is partnered with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to help share their stories, and in this story, it didn't go quite as planned when we met four siblings. It went better than we all could've hoped.

Down below at the Museum of Discovery, it is all about the fascination with the science behind tornadoes. Four siblings have gathered together again. They were caught up in a storm of their own.

"We don't live in the same household, so we have to meet up and visit, we visit for two hours," said 13-year-old Korea. She speaks openly about foster care and how she and her older sister, 14-year-old Morrea, meet up every week on Tuesday. It's the only time they see each other. "I was going to tell her something last week, but I didn't because she didn't come to the visit," said Korea.

But 11-year-old Morrell and 9-year-old Tameah did visit. It’s their only time together, the only bond left after their family fell apart. "I'm used to it now because we been in foster care since 2008,” said Morrea.

“11 years, on and off though, not like we been there all the way through," said Korea. So, it's understandable since this is their only time together they didn't really want to talk to us. The siblings wanted to talk to each other. "Did you have to take medicine?” said Korea. “Yes, I had to take pain medicine and I had to have gauze in my mouth," answered Morrea.

"But he always be acting weird,” said Tameah. “How do you feel about her?” asked THV11’s Dawn Scott. And she gave a thumbs up. They share stories about their different foster homes because they all live separately.

So, on this particular day, they all just play games, pretend to read the news. They just do what brothers and sisters do. They antagonize, they love, they talk about favorite colors. "Black and white,” said Tameah. “No, it's not black and white, it's pink and purple,” responded Morrell. “No, it's not! It's pink and white, I mean black and white not pink I don't like pink it's ugly,” said Tameah. “You don't like pink no more?” said Morrell. “No,” said Tameah. “I miss that about you," added Morrell.

And most of all they miss each other and pray their storm has passed. "I would rather be adopted all together and I do not want to go back," said Korea.

Big thanks to the Museum of Discovery for allowing the children to play for free. If you'd like to know more about these four precious children, click here. There is no cost associated with adopting a child in state foster care.

