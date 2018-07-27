Often when we meet an Arkansas child in foster care who is up for adoption, they ask, "How long's it gonna take? How long before a family adopts me?"

Sadly, we can't answer that for them. But, an 8-year old girl is hoping it happens soon for her. A girl who's shopping spree at a local toy and clothing store, was a first.

To be amazed so easily and in awe of the simplest things, is part of the beauty of being 8-year-old Trinity.

Well, we knew that question was coming and for a little girl, who in her short life, has lived through trauma most of us can't fathom, she is still fascinated by so much.

Trinity is one on one with the owner of The Toggery kids boutique, Caroline Holcomb.

Holcomb lets Trinity choose whatever she wants. But, its a tough choice. She lives in a group home, so there are certain items not allowed. But, Trinity is creative, and she loves dolls.

DHS adoption manager Monica Spencer said she's been in foster care for several years.

"She likes to read her favorite subject is math, reading and math, and she just likes to play by herself sometimes, she loves Barbies, Barbie dolls," Spencer said. "Trinity is a free spirited child, she loves to talk, she loves to be herself in her own element."

Trinity told THV11's Dawn Scott she wants a family.

"That means you get to have somebody to adopt you so you can keep forever and ever," said Trinity.

Trinity told Dawn what that family would do to show their love. "Like feed us good food, let us sleep and dress up," said Trinity.

Spencer said they're looking for a nurturing, loving and caring family that will be supportive of her and to care for her unconditionally.

