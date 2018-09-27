LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Tonight, a 10-year-old boy is placing his hope in this THV11 segment, A Place to Call Home. It takes courage, but a home is what he wants more than anything.

In foster care, he has few places to turn, no one to really count on, but we've learned that one woman is helping young Evan as he goes on the ride of his life.

"In the last six to eight months he's really grown and matured, become more confident," Cindee Wright, a DHS employee who works with Wendy's Wonderful Kids program, said.

She is here with Evan, watching as he takes the track at Big Rock Fun Park by storm. She works with children like him, who've been in the system a little longer. Evan has been in foster care for four years.

"Finding a home for them, it's my purpose right now in my life, is to help find a home for them. And Evan is a special child and I want more than anything for Evan to have a family," Wright said.

While meeting with THV11's Dawn Scott, however, finding a family wasn't the immediate priority. His goal that day was to have fun -- zooming and spinning as fast as he could while go-karting.

"It feels like I was driving a real car," Evan said. "I used the brake pedal and the green pedal to go faster."

After the go-karts slowed down and docked, he took a moment to tell us what's weighing on his mind.

"I just want a home," Evan said.

Though he said he wants, he said he wasn't too sure what that meant.

"A bed that's comfortable and a puppy. That's it," he said. Tough words. but Evan is on a mission.

From go-karts to bumper boats, we made sure Evan had a day where he felt special. A day unlike any other for a child who lives in a foster facility, with a friend who had words of encouragement.

"That God doesn't create a nobody, that God creates a somebody and you're somebody and there's a family out there for you – I tell em there's a family out there for every child, we just have to work harder for you," Wright said.

Wright works with adoption specialists to get foster children ready for adoption. Big thanks to Big Rock Fun Park for all the fun. Evan told us it was one of the best days of his life!

