The month of May is National Foster Care Month. It's a time to honor families who generously give their time and love to vulnerable children.

Foster care is meant to be temporary, but for one child, it's where he's lived the majority of his life. If Cody looks familiar to you, it's because you've seen him before.

In September 2017, Cody and his sister Julia hopped on the trolley with us and pleaded for a family to take them.

Julia was adopted; Cody was not.

"It's been hard on him. He's had a hard time, a very hard time, dealing with that."

"I really wanna be adopted because my sister, I wanna be adopted with her," said Cody.

Cody is now 10-years-old. "It is still difficult for him to understand everything," his adoption specialist Melanie Phillip says.

"It's hard for him to verbalize, 'my heart's broke my sister was adopted and they didn't take me,' you know?"

"He will do things to get in trouble when he's hurt because he's wanting that attention at that time," she said.

We are not seeing any of that trouble today at Chuck E. Cheese. Cody loves to play games and he loves pizza. He also knows what he wants to do in life.

"I wanna be a spy when I grow up," he said.

Right now, there is plenty of bad to fight in Cody's world. Past hurts and the crushing blow of not being with Julia - but he's trying.

"He's a sweet little boy. He's a sweet soul. He longs to have a family. He longs to have his own home; his own room," Phillip said. "He longs for normalcy like other kids."

"I promised Cody I'm gonna find him a home if I have to knock on doors, we're gonna find a home."

Cody has a few minor medical issues, but they are entirely under control. He just needs a family willing to open their heart and love him.

Thanks also to the North Little Rock Chuck E. Cheese for having us - they took care of Cody's pizza and play pass.

If you'd like more information on Cody or any child we've featured here, log on to thv11.com.