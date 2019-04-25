You don't necessarily have to say something out loud to communicate. Miracle, a 10-year-old girl in foster care, is living proof of that.

A joyful, loving and kind spirit who's encountered unspeakable trauma. She's an example that actions speak louder than words on her journey to find a place to call home.

THV11's Dawn Scott met with Miracle and First Lady Susan Hutchinson at the Governor's Mansion, where she was given a personal tour of the gardens.

"It's bringing hope and brightness and joy in her heart right now and that's good medicine," DCFS Adoption Specialist Holli Harrington said.

Good medicine indeed, for Miracle is in foster care with a diagnosis.

"She's currently diagnosed as autistic, she is non-verbal – although she can hear and he does respond to commands and prompts," Harrington said.

And that's easy to see, following her inside the mini-mansion.

"She uses a lot of sounds. She uses a lot of hand gestures as well, she's very attentive toward your facial expressions so as she's communicating with you she'll look up at you or she'll even touch," Harrington said.

Along with flowers, she loves to twirl and the fact she was doing a lot of it here showed that she was having a great day.

"Children have a lot of love to give and I think when you tap into that, and for them to feel comfortable to express that and you understand how they express it, it's a win-win," Harrington said.

"Miracle loves to twirl, she loves flowers, she loves straws, she loves music, she's just very happy in whatever element you put her in," she said.

Her current element is in a therapeutic foster home, where she's been for three years.

And while you won't hear Miracle say it, what she really wants is a family and the unconditional love that comes with it.

She's a precious spirit who Harrington hopes will find that family -- a family who will look beyond her diagnosis.

"I don't know how anyone could not want to be with her, want to love her, care for her and if you're basing that love and care for her off her diagnosis that's sad because she's a beautiful soul," she said.

Big thanks to the First Lady and the Governor's Mansion staff for allowing us access to the gardens. Miracle loved it!

THV11 is partnered with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to bring you stories of children seeking adoption.