ARKANSAS, USA — As we are all settled in this Thanksgiving with full tummies and full hearts, hundreds of children in Arkansas foster care wait for a time that one day, they too, will have a family.

We met with one Arkansas boy who is on his own mission to find 'a place to call home.'

If there's ever anything you need to know about a snake, 10-year old Coltin is your guy.

"Can I tell you the fastest snake alive? The black mamba," Coltin said.

He's a walking encyclopedia of all things slithery and he even has a special book about it.

"Yeah, it tells me everything about all, every single type of snakes," he explained.

It's not just snakes, either. He loves fish, too!

At the Janet Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, Coltin was right at home; with his rod and reel, casting a line outside on a chilly day, waiting quietly and patiently for one small bite.

"Yeah, I do wanna be adopted," Coltin said. "A family that has older children – I'm 10 years old – and I also want them to have a dog and a cat, a parrot, and also an Xbox."

It's not unreasonable for a boy who's been waiting for many years in the system.

Coltin, with the most positive attitude, gave us his description of what a good family is.

"The way that they care for their children and the behavior of the adults," he said.

Coltin, always curious, always searching.

"Everything will sound louder – this is the way things sound to deer," he said.

Hopefully, Coltin reels in the big one soon.

"I just wish that I could get a really good family," he said.

Coltin told us he loved the nature center. The turtles and woodland critters fascinated him.

There are no costs associated with adopting a waiting child in Arkansas foster care. If you'd like more information on adoption in Arkansas, please visit fosterarkansas.org.

