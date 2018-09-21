We are partnered with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to bring you stories of children in foster care that are up for adoption. Our hope is that it will help them find forever families. During a shoot at the Museum of Discovery last month, four siblings prayed someone will adopt them together.

When it comes to adoption, naturally, there are a lot of questions. For example, Janyth in Pine Bluff asked, "Is there an age limit concerning foster parents? What about adoptive parents?"

Turns out, this a question DHS gets a lot. We reached out to spokesperson Keith Metz to verify the answer.

"For adoptive parents, there is an age difference criteria that we use. You cannot be more than 45 years older than the oldest child you are trying to adopt," Metz said.

Metz also said that there is no hard and fast age limit for foster or adoptive parents, just a minimum age of 21 and the age difference criteria. He added that every situation is different, and each decision is based on the needs of the child.

