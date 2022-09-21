American Red Cross of Arkansas sends volunteers to Puerto Rico

American Red Cross volunteers from across the Missouri and Arkansas regions have stepped up to provide aid in impacted areas of Puerto Rico.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — American Red Cross volunteers from across the Missouri and Arkansas regions have stepped up to assist with devastating wildfires that continue to ravage multiple areas.

Volunteers have had their hands full— from Hurricane Fiona to Typhoon Merbok, and wildfires across the West Coast.

Now, those same dedicated American Red Cross workers will be assisting those in Puerto Rico and Alaska.

As of Wednesday, September 21, 20 volunteers from across the region responded to the call for aid.