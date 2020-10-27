Arkansas Blood Insitute issuing 'urgent call' for donations of all blood types

The Arkansas Blood Institute said Tuesday that it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage due to a rare ice storm that is affecting service areas.

The ABI said their stock of blood has reached a "less-than-one-day supply," while the institute usually maintains a 3 to 5 day supply for local hospitals.

“COVID-19 has put tremendous strain on the blood supply for months, but this unseasonable inclement weather was the real catalyst for a blood emergency in our state,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to give blood, call 1-877-340-8777 or visit arkbi.org to see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives.