Arkansas food bank bringing awareness to food insecurity

September is Hunger Action Month and the main goal for the NWA Food Bank is to end hunger one helping at a time.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — September is Hunger Action Month and the main goal is to end hunger one helping at a time.

One in five people in Arkansas experiences food insecurity daily.

To help make this statistic better, local food banks and Feeding America are teaming up to raise awareness about food insecurity and provide food for those in need.

They’re doing this by taking food and money donations, holding fundraising events and wearing orange.

Julie Damer with the NWA Food Bank said that since the pandemic began, they’ve tried to keep more food on their shelves because the amount of people in need keeps going up— which is why this month is so important.

“Well, we’ve always seen a steady increase since COVID. In the last 10 weeks, we’ve averaged nearly 30 new families and a hundred individuals each week so there’s definitely a need,” said Damer.

The NWA Food Bank distributed more than 14 million pounds of food and provided more than 11.3 million meals in 2021, according to its website.

For those interested in learning more about what they can do to combat food insecurity in Arkansas, you can become a member of the Friend of the Food Bank monthly giving club, host a food drive, or be a sponsor.

Every gift, no matter how small or how large makes a difference to those who face hunger in our community.

