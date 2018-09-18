LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – One Little Rock man is packing up his food truck business and headed for the east coast to feed as many victims of Hurricane Florence as he can.

"There's no more like all American way to help somebody than give them cheeseburgers right?" Kyle Pounders said.

Pounders started Excaliburger three years ago. For the past three months, he has traveled the country to serve up his popular burgers. He was about the head to North Carolina this week for J. Cole’s “Dreamville” music festival, where he was planning to sell his burgers. Hurricane Florence canceled those plans.

"When it got canceled, I realized at one point that's more of a reason to go [to North Carolina]," Pounders said.

He will instead be serving up his burgers to victims of Florence, for free.

"I'm gathering supplies, funding, etc. and I'm going to take the burger machine to feed as many people as possible,” he said.

Pounders first needs your help getting enough food and supplies.

"I got the equipment to cook and distribute cheeseburgers but if I were to just do that on my own dime, that would 100 percent put me out of business,” he said.

Pounders said a $10 donation is all it takes for your money to go a long way.

"Ten bucks will get [them] the whole meal, burger drink side. And I'm hoping I can roll up in there with pallets of water. Hopefully giving as much as a way as I can possibly do,” he said.

Pounders currently has fundraised enough money to give out 400-500 cheeseburgers. He said Excaliburger is more than just a business for him; it is an outlet for him to help people.

“I don’t think money should be the main driving force behind a business. I have the ability to help a lot of people right now,” he said.

Pounders plans to head east next week and hopes Arkansans will step in and buy someone a cheeseburger.

"This is a chance hopefully for Little Rock to send some love in that direction,” he said. "I'll stick around long enough to give away every cheeseburger people want to buy for the people in North Carolina."

Pounders will have Excaliburger set up in Hillcrest Wednesday-Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this week. You can make donations to him there.

You can also make a donation online through the following accounts:

Gofundme.com/excaliburger àweb person please link this

Venmo @pounders

PayPal @excaliburger

