LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Central Arkansas man is using one of his favorite hobbies to help a cause that affects hundreds of families around the state.

Richard Woodall began streaming his gaming session on "Twitch" at 8 a.m. Saturday morning will continue until 8 a.m. Sunday morning. The gaming session is an effort to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

This isn't the first time the online gamer has raised money for charity. He also did a stream last year to help out St. Jude's hospital.

"It's not specifically geared towards a certain disease; it's for all children. And it just gives back to the community," Woodall explained. "I think we decided it was the biggest impact total for any type of money given to us."

At last check, Woodall has raised almost $2,000 of his $3,000 target goal.

