Arkansas rice industry donates 214,900 lbs. to local foodbank in honor of Rice Month

The Arkansas rice industry donated over 214,900 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of National Rice Month on Thursday, September 29.

The donation came from seven different mills and will provide over 1.6 million servings of rice to help feed families, children, and seniors all across the state.

"Arkansas rice farmers grow over 50% of the nation’s total crop and will produce rice on approximately 1.1 million acres this year in over 40 counties, many of which are served by the Arkansas Foodbank,” said Kelly Robbins, Arkansas Rice Executive Director.

The donation will go directly to agency partners and fill the shelves at food pantries for families in need.

Participating rice mills included Arkansas River Rice of Pine Bluff, Farmers Granary, Inc. of McCrory, Producers Rice Mill of Stuttgart, Ralston Family Farms of Atkins, Riceland Foods, Inc. of Stuttgart, Specialty Rice, Inc. of Brinkley, and Windmill Rice Company of Jonesboro.

“As rice harvest continues, our growers, try to be good stewards by giving a portion of their crop to hunger relief efforts," Robbins added.

In addition to being Rice Month, September is also Hunger Action Month. Arkansas ranked second in the nation for food insecurity, with one in five children not knowing where their next meal will come from.

According to Rhonda Sanders, CEO of Arkansas Foodbank, Arkansas farmers play a major role in the state's fight against hunger.

“We’re so grateful for their continued partnership and support as we provide nutritious food to Arkansans facing food insecurity,” said Sanders.

Arkansas is the largest rice-growing state in the nation and produces nearly 9 billion pounds annually.

This year, Arkansas family farmers will produce over 50% of the nation's rice.