ASU-Newport scholarship created in memory of Sydney Sutherland

"Sydney Sutherland made an impact on everyone she met. She shined in the classroom, and ASU-Newport is privileged to be a small part of her amazing life."

NEWPORT, Ark. — ASU-Newport has created the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship, in memory of the 25-year-old who was killed last week by a Jonesboro man.

Sutherland was a graduate of ASUN’s Practical Nursing program.

In a Facebook post, the university said:

"Sydney Sutherland made an impact on everyone she met. She shined in the classroom, and ASU-Newport is privileged to be a small part of her amazing life. Sydney devoted her life to helping others and that legacy will continue with the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship."

Sydney Sutherland was reported missing after she went jogging on August 19 and didn't return home. Her body was discovered near her residence on August 21. A Jonesboro man, 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn, was arrested on rape, kidnapping, and murder charges.

The university is encouraging the public to contribute to the scholarship fund.