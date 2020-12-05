BENTON, Ark. — A Benton 12-year-old boy received the ‘You’re A Star Award’ from the city because he’s proved you’re never too young to make a difference.

"To help out in my community, it just makes me feel really nice,” said Braden Lisowe.

Lisowe is decorated with awarded medals because he’s doing good deeds for total strangers.

"We [me and my sister] created brilliance bags,” said Lisowe.

With grant funding given to him by the National Prudential Spirit of Community Award, Lisowe chose to use the money to package together bags for children entering foster care during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Like taking out their stuff, they normally have trash bags and Walmart sacks that they find around, so we decided we could provide them with a bag so they won't have to stuff their things in a trash bag,” said Lisowe.

Braden stuffed each bag with games, crafts, and snacks for each day of the week.

He then traveled a total of 600 miles around state to hand-deliver 200 bags to each foster child in need.

"They at least have something to do when they are at home and bored,” said Lisowe.

Of the $2,500 he received, Lisowe had $500 left.

Tuesday, he donated the rest to the Royal Theatre in Benton, so it could make needed upgrades.

Lisowe also has his own mission named "Braden’s Bites."

He makes meal for people and proceeds help the Arkansas Food Bank.

Through his mission, he’s donated 3,300 meals to needy families in Arkansas.

