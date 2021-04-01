Make a positive change in a young person's life by becoming a mentor

If you're unfamiliar, BBBS is an organization that pairs bigs, or adults, with littles, 4 through 14, who share common hobbies, but may not have mentors.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An estimated one in three American kids grows up without a mentor. Now's your chance to help. January is National Mentoring Month.

Today, we'd love for you to know a little more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.

"You don't need a degree, you just have to have a desire to make a positive change in a young person's life," said Tracy Matson.

For the past two years, he's has been the Executive Director at BBBSCA, and has been working to make it grow.

"In a city the size of Little Rock," he said, "we should be serving over 500 kids."

If you're unfamiliar, BBBS is an organization that pairs bigs, or adults, with littles, ages 4 through 14, who share common hobbies, but may not have mentors.

Statistics show the program works.

"They have less instances of truancy, violent behavior, I could go on and on," said Mason.

But it only works if people volunteer.

"We have over 80 young men on our waiting list that could use a big brother today. I think the time commitment scares people, but it's only a couple hours a month."

Just a couple of hours a month that can change the lives of two people.

"You would be amazed the life-long impact, how are your grades, how long that impact will go on. I promise you it will be a rewarding life-long experience when you join as a big."