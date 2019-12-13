LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Reverend Benny Johnson with Arkansas Stop the Violence organizes a bike drive every year collecting bikes to give to kids in need during the holiday season.

The annual Christmas tradition spanning between November 12 and December 21 is needing donations now in order to help as many kids as possible.

Last year, he was able to give out more than 350 bikes to Little Rock children.

This year, donations have been slim to none.

Reverend Johnson says it's a joy of a lifetime to bring smiles to children in need of a little holiday pick-me-up.

If you want to donate a bike, you can call:

Reverend Big Ben Benny: (501) 541-1951

Elder Walker Crockran: (501) 747-8597

Elder Chris Carrigan: (501) 297-4668

