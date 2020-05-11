'Black Santa' getting ready to deliver gifts to 365 kids in need, needs donations

Eric Lamb, self-proclaimed Black Santa, has helped 945 kids over the past five years. Now, he could use your help.

CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway man, who dedicates his entire year to stocking up on gifts for families in need, is in need of more donations to help meet his goal.

Eric Lamb, self-proclaimed Black Santa, is gearing up his sleigh to serve 365 kids this year -- the most he's ever taken on. He started Eric's Christmas Miracles Ministry six years ago, working and raising money year round to buy presents.

"The last five years I have taken care of 945 kids," he said.

The pandemic has played a big role in the increase in families needing help.

"A lot of people that lost their jobs and everything," Lamb said. "They didn't know how they were going to take care of their kids this year."

Lamb wasn't sure if he could buy as many gifts this year, either. He had to halt his homemade food service, which is what he relies on to be able to buy presents for kids.

"I didn't do plate lunches from March until about June [when the pandemic hit]," he said.

But then a miracle happened. People still sent him gifts amid the pandemic.

"Every time I opened my door I had boxes sitting out there. Bicycles and blankets," he said.

His job also rented out an entire building for him to store the gifts. He previously ran his ministry out of his home, which filled his entire house with toys and clothes year round.

"I got it from July to December, free of charge," Lamb said.

Lamb said this makes it easier for him to get the gifts ready, which he delivers to kids all over Arkansas and surrounding states himself. He starts delivering on Dec. 1 and drives around all the way until Christmas.

"[States like] Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Washington and New Mexico," Lamb said.

He still has 240 kids to buy gifts for, and just started a fundraiser on his Facebook page to help meet his goal.

“Another blessing was, I had some families I helped last year, where this year they sent me money to take care of families this year. So, that really touched my heart there," Lamb said.

On Saturday, November 7, Lamb is also hosting a wrapping party at his headquarters in Conway. The shifts are from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. He asks that you wear a mask. To get in touch with him to help out, reach out to him on his Facebook here.