LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On May 14, frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers will be honored by the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, with formations flights over Arkansas.

"The America Strong initiative is a way for the Blue Angels to show appreciation to the thousands of nurses, doctors, firefighters, grocery store employees, military personnel and many others who are at the front line of the pandemic response," said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. "This is our opportunity to salute each American in the fight against COVID-19."

According to a Facebook post from the City of North Little Rock, a formation of six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft will conduct these flyovers as a collaborative salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of six high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation.

Flyovers in Little Rock will start at 1:45 p.m. and can be expected to last around five minutes.

Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event.

Individuals should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals, and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.

