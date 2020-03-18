BRYANT, Ark. — A community is rallying behind Larry’s Pizza in Bryant while small businesses across the state struggle against the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the popular buffet restaurant took more calls than normal, because like many other places, Larry’s Pizza closed its dine-in service.

Employees are only taking carry-out orders to help fight against the spread of COVID-19.

"We started our 29th year this year, and this is the first time we've ever had to do this,” said Larry White, owner of Larry’s Pizza in Bryant.

Larry's Pizza is known for its family-friendly buffet atmosphere. You’re guaranteed a handshake, pat on the back, or a hug when you walk in the doors. But Wednesday, tables were empty.

"I hate losing that business, you know. It was scary because I have like 65 employees,” said White.

When Larry closed the buffet Tuesday night, it was a restaurant-wide worry that the town staple could crumble to the coronavirus, until Saline County showed they wouldn’t give in.

"We are going to support the people that support us,” said Bradley Bohannon, customer.

"I might start crying, but last night we were so busy we ran out of boxes,” said White.

The business only picked up Wednesday while employees stacked more boxes to keep up with the demand.

"They always take care of us, get our orders in quick, and we appreciate that,” said Bohannon.

White said he's thankful for Saline County’s support, but encourages you to keep other local small businesses in mind that may not be as lucky.

"These small town guys, it's going to be tough on them,” said White. “These corporations have a little money where they can make it to some point, but everyone is going to hurt on this deal."

While the buffet is closed, Larry is accepting pickup orders only. This plan will continue until further notice.

