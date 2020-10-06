BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant police and firefighters say a man quite possibly saved the life of a teen from drowning in Hurricane Creek.

Brian Hanna lives across the street from the creek and heard a child screaming for help. He immediately called 911 and took action.

“I heard this girl screaming, 'go get help, go get help,'” said Hanna. “I panic.”

The 14-year-old girl was playing near the creek and slipped in it. She was carried downstream in swift waters.

“I found her clinging to a log,” said Hanna. “She was clinging for life. I stayed there with her and tried to get in and get her.”

Bryant police and firefighters arrived shortly after the 911 call and successfully rescued the teen.

“Officer Morrison and one of the firefighters ended up floating a life jacket out to her and used a ladder to get her out,” said Sgt. Todd Crowson, Public Information Officer for Bryant Police Department. “We are very happy for this outcome. It could have been much worse.”

Hanna and the teen, Ariana Davis, met up Wednesday for the first time since her rescue.

Davis and her mother thanked the stranger who helped save her life.

“We are just so thankful that even during this time of crisis that people are still willing to help and not turn their back on others,” said Sarah Davis, the teen’s mother.

“I’m so relieved,” said Hanna. “I didn’t know how long she could hang on to that log.”

Police say this is a great reminder to be careful because it doesn’t take much to get caught up in the swift waters after a heavy rain.

Davis is now at home, safe and healthy.

