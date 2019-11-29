BRYANT, Ark. — Everyone has a Thanksgiving tradition, and it’s no different for Captain J.W. Plouch with Bryant Police Department.

"I've been doing it for about 12 years and it gets bigger every year,” said Plouch.

He hangs up his police gear for civilian wear to cook up a meal for the officers working the streets Thanksgiving day.

"I couldn't ask for anything better on a holiday than that,” said Sgt. Lee Prickett, patrolman.

Plouch has spent 25 years in law enforcement. He’s up in his ranks and gets the holidays off, but he chooses to serve to give back.

"My kids are with their grandparents right now, eating with them," said Prickett.

He’s thankful to serve because he remembers what it was like when he was a rookie cop working on a holiday, patrolling the streets, and missing his family.

"I remember those days and I try to remember those guys don’t have a good place to go eat because most of the restaurants are closed today because they are home with their families,” said Plouch.

Thanksgiving cooking is a Plouch family tradition. Captain Plouch's wife serves up some special recipes, including the turkey, yams, and all kinds of casserole dishes.

But, the magic touch is found in the dressing.

"You know, to have a home-cooked meal like this, it means a lot to me and all of the officers working today," said Prickett.

Twelve years and counting, and every meal every year always ends with a special request from the cook himself.

"Say a little prayer for everybody and keep everybody safe," said Plouch.

RELATED: Conway Salvation Army making holidays easier for people of all incomes

RELATED: Free student pantry in need of donations for Thanksgiving break